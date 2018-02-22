Stump the Panel; Listen to Today’s Show [AUDIO]

If you missed Stump the Panel today what is wrong with you? The good news for you is you are in luck. Stump the Panel is now available in podcast form. Listen to today's show and learn what the round bottom of a wine bottle is called, what number hit Cheap Trick had and more. Today's panelists are Tim Lyon (web master), John Holler (Granite City Sports), John Decker (Stearns History Museum), Dave Overlund (WJON and AM 1390 Sports) and yours truly.