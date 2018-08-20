Study: Alex Tech and SCTCC Among Best Colleges in Country

UNDATED -- Two central Minnesota technical and community colleges are ranked among the best schools to attend in the country according to a recent study.

The report was done by the site WalletHub to find out which colleges provide the best education for the most affordable rates.

In the North Star State, Alexandria Technical and Community College ranked the highest coming in fourth overall in the country and first in the state. Meanwhile, St. Cloud Technical and Community College came in #13 in the country and #5 in the state.

WalletHub studied 715 schools that are a part of the American Association of Community Colleges. By using three key areas, cost and financing, education outcomes and career outcomes, the site was able to rank each school.

The cost and financing category looks mostly at in-state tuition rates and a presence of free community college education. The education outcomes area will include graduation rates and first-year retention rates. The career outcomes category looks at areas including student loan default rates, median salary after attending and return on educational investments.

Other Minnesota colleges on the national top 20 list include Northland Community and Technical College (#5), Minnesota State Community and Technical College (#6) North Hennepin Community College (#10) and Lake Superior College (#19).

As for ranking the other Minnesota colleges on the state's list, Northland Community and Technical College ranks as #2, Minnesota State Community and Technical is #3 and North Hennepin Community College is #4.

Overall, Minnesota only came in second to South Dakota for the quality and affordability of its community and technical colleges.

If you'd like to check out the full study follow the link below.