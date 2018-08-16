Students to Take Stage at Revolver Studios’ Showcase

ST. CLOUD -- After months of practicing their routines, several students will be taking the stage for Revolver Studios' Student Showcase.

The event kicks off Saturday at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. with the first performance slated for 7:30 p.m.

Revolver Studios is an adult dance and fitness studio in St. Cloud. It has been open for nearly two years. Owner, Scarlette Revolver says making a studio where all adults feel comfortable has been her goal since day one.

"The whole reason I wanted to open this studio is that I really believe, and I'm very passionate about creating space where all different types of bodies can not only have access to but can also really enjoy and feel celebrated taking dance classes and taking fitness classes."

Revolver Studios is best known for its burlesque classes but they also have belly dancing, ballet, yoga, pilates and other dance and fitness classes.

For Saturday's show, Revolver says it will primarily focus on the students in the burlesque program.

"They got through basically five months [of practice] and we really get down into the nitty-gritty of burlesque. Not only just the dancing piece but also the performance of it and some of those things that has to do with confidence and just expressing yourself."

Revolver says students will be doing group routines and some will be performing by themselves.

"We've got a bunch of students that will be doing solo routines. They've worked really hard putting together their own routines and of course, that takes a lot of courage. It's really amazing to watch them get up on stage and just light up the whole place."

Belly dancing students will also be performing at the showcase. However, ballet students will not be making an appearance at this showcase.

Revolver Studios is also hosting a pre-party for the showcase. That is on deck for Friday at Revolver Studios in St. Cloud from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

For ticket information on the pre-party and the student showcase follow the below.