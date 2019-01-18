Students Post Nazi-themed Photo for Dance Invitation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Officials at Minnetonka High School wrote to parents after two students were pictured in a social media post doing a Nazi salute and holding a sign with references to Adolf Hitler.

Jeff Erikson, principal at suburban Minnetonka High School, called the post "deeply offensive'' in his note to parents.

The photo on a private Instagram account showed a teenage girl and boy doing the salute as they held an apparent invitation to the school's annual Valentine's Day dance called Sweethearts.

The newspaper reported the poster read: "Sweethearts would be a Hit(ler) w/you, and I could Nazi myself going w/anybody else. Be Mein? Yes or Nein.''

Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, called the image insulting.