Students Form Group After Citizenship Program Suspended

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A new advisory committee at the University of Minnesota aims to help international students who are uncertain of their futures after the federal program they were involved in to gain citizenship was suspended.

The Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program allowed international students to serve in the military for four to six years in order to become U.S. citizens. The program was suspended in June 2016 over security concerns.

Junior Daniel Jung enlisted in the program and started the advisory committee in July. He says he wants to keep students informed about the situation and aware of their rights.