MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The University of Minnesota is considering changing the name of its student union building because it's named after a segregationist.

The university's student government passed a resolution this week that says the school should rename the Coffman Memorial Union to a "neutral name'' that reflects inclusive values. The building is named after former university president Lotus D. Coffman. His legacy came under scrutiny last fall after a university exhibit brought attention to Coffman's decision to block black students from taxpayer-funded campus housing during his tenure from 1920 to 1938.

University President Eric Kaler is now considering the resolution that was signed by 20 student groups and 16 faculty members.