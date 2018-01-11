Student Talent to be Showcased at LEAF’s Night of the Stars

ST. CLOUD -- The 17th annual Night of the Stars is coming to the Paramount Theatre this weekend and will showcase some of the best in local student talent.

The Local Education and Activities Foundation's annual event has become a big highlight of the school year for students, families and teachers.

Bruce Hentges is LEAF's Executive Director. He says the show will feature some talented kids in District 742.

"The acts vary from a fourth-grade solo vocalist, with tremendous poise, and [a great] voice. To a magic act, and everything in between, so it's a lot of fun and some great talent."

The annual event is put on to raise money for LEAF's goal of funding District 742 extra-curricular activities. Hentges says the funds raised from Night of the Stars go to just about everything.

"It's not just athletics, it's fine arts, academic activities, as well as our athletic programming that we're able to support with this event."

There will be two shows this weekend, Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and one on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. You can find tickets on Paramount's website, $16 for adults and $6 for students.