Student Group Raising Money to Furnish Veterans Resource Center

ST. CLOUD -- A group of students at St. Cloud State University has started a crowdfunding campaign to buy new furnishings for the Veterans Resource Center on campus.

The student veterans started the campaign to raise $10,000 to install cupboards, counters, and furniture in the newly renovated space. Two alumni have also pledged a matching grant of up to $10,000 in the effort.

The recent renovation cost $15,000 and was paid for through student fees, state funding and a grant.

If you'd like to donate to the effort, we've set up a link for you here .