Strides For Stroke Walk Coming to St. Cloud [AUDIO]

The Strides for Stroke walk in St. Cloud will take place Saturday May 19. Over 97,000 Minnesotans currently live with the consequences of stroke. Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke, every 4 minutes someone dies of a stroke. Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in Minnesota. Stroke is not just a disease of the elderly as it affects all ages from newborns, teens and young moms. 80 % of strokes are preventable. Learn more by listening to my conversation with Brad Donaldson from the Minnesota Stroke Association.