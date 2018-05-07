Strides For Stroke Walk Coming to St. Cloud [AUDIO]
The Strides for Stroke walk in St. Cloud will take place Saturday May 19. Over 97,000 Minnesotans currently live with the consequences of stroke. Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke, every 4 minutes someone dies of a stroke. Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in Minnesota. Stroke is not just a disease of the elderly as it affects all ages from newborns, teens and young moms. 80 % of strokes are preventable. Learn more by listening to my conversation with Brad Donaldson from the Minnesota Stroke Association.
The Strides for Stroke Walk is Saturday, May 19th at St. Cloud Hospital/Centra Care Health Plaza – Registration begins at 9am, Program at 9:45 and Walk at 10:00.