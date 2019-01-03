STRIDE Academy Receives Bush Foundation Grant

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud Charter School has received $50,000 from the Bush Foundation to help personalize learning for its students.

STRIDE Academy put in for the grant in October.

The money will go to hiring personalization specialists and social-emotional learning coordinators. These hires will work with staff, students and families to map out individual plans for each student.

Last year, after being unsure of the school's future, STRIDE was given new life with a new, 5-year contract with Pillsbury United Communities, a new authorizer for the K-6 charter school.