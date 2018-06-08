Storms Possible Throughout The Weekend

UNDATED -- We could see a lot of rain, and a few storms, this weekend around central Minnesota.

That National Weather Service we could see some rain showers Friday evening, with thunderstorms possible after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The rain will continue for most of the day Saturday with another round of possible thunderstorms Saturday night.

Sunday morning is expected to sunny with highs of 78 degrees, but rain and storms are likely in the overnight hours.