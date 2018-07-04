Storms, Floods A Cloud Over Minnesota’s July 4th Festivities
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some parades and fireworks celebrating July Fourth have been canceled in the Twin Cities because of thunderstorms, while residents in southern Minnesota have responded to rising waters.
The weather put a damper on festivities, but no storm-related fatalities were reported across Minnesota. Rains into Wednesday added to swollen lakes and rivers, and road closures continued across the southwestern part of the state because of flooding.
In northern Minnesota, Beltrami County officials say a tornado knocked down trees and power lines and damaged garages early Wednesday. Duluth officials delayed July Fourth fireworks and festivities until Thursday because of the high risk of storms.