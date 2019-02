The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat the Alexandria Cardinals 64-61 Tuesday night at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The Storm is now 5-19 overall and 3-11 in Central Lakes Conference play.

The Storm were led by Josh Schloe's 21 points, while Kobe Lee added 13 points and Cade Milton-Baumgartner scored 10 in the win.

The Storm will host Central Lakes Conference-leading Apollo Thursday night.