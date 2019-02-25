Storm Damages Historic Bridge in Minnesota

ZUMBROTA (AP) -- A weekend snowstorm damaged a historic bridge in southeastern Minnesota.

The roof of a 150-year-old covered bridge in Zumbrota collapsed amid heavy snow and high winds Sunday.

The state Transportation Department says it was the only remaining example of a covered timber truss bridge in Minnesota. Mayor Bradley Drenckhahn says the bridge is insured and officials have the blueprint to rebuild it.

The 123-foot-long bridge was built in 1869 and later moved from its original location. It still spans the Zumbro River but now serves as a pedestrian bridge. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places

The bridge is the focus of an annual festival in Zumbrota in June. A 150th birthday celebration also is planned for August.