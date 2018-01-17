Stores, Bars and Vikings Fans Ready For NFC Championship Game

ST. CLOUD -- It's a sports moment that has Vikings fans bleeding purple. The Minnesota Vikings incredible last ditch effort to go to the NFC Championship game still has fans grinning from ear to ear.

"We are apart of something the whole world is talking about."

Tom Frericks is the owner of the Ultimate Sports Bar in Waite Park. He says in his 30 years owning the bar, he's never seen a reaction like the one fans gave last weekend.

"In the last 29 seconds on every play they are grabbing their head, they're consoling each other. Then out of nowhere the most unexpected play in Vikings history occurs at a time where there wasn't any reason to think that could have occurred."

This Sunday's game against the Eagles is the only thing standing between the Vikings and a Super Bowl appearance. And stores across the state are keeping the shelves stocked with purple and gold merchandise.

According to the DICK's Sporting Goods Jersey Report:

"Stefon Diggs has the fifth best-selling jersey in the NFL this week and the top-selling Minnesota Vikings jersey."

So weather you're a died hard Vikings fan, or just enjoying the ride, there's no doubt Sunday's big match-up is going to be one Minnesota sports fans remember for a long time.

"I really think people are going to want to be around other fans, get together and enjoy this game."