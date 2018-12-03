Stockings For Military Kids in Central MN

FREE STOCKINGS FOR CHILDREN OF MILITARY FAMILIES

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is partnering with Operation Homefront and local Veteran Service Organization's to distribute stockings full of toys to children of military families this holiday season.

To participate, please bring your military verification, as distribution is based on a first come first serve basis and open to all military families in central Minnesota.

DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS

PRINCETON: DECEMBER 15TH

10AM - 3PM

Trinity Crosssing

111 6th Ave. N.

ST. CLOUD: DECEMBER 19TH

1PM - 5PM

VFW Granite Post 428

9 18th Ave N.

DULUTH: DECEMBER 20TH

6PM - 8PM

VFW Post 137

2023 W. Michigan St.

MANKATO: DECEMBER 18TH

5PM - 8PM

Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950

Mankato, MN

PERHAM: DECEMBER 21ST

11AM - 3PM

M State Detroit Lakes College Campus

Student Life Center (enter thru door E)

900 Hwy 34 East, Detroit Lakes, MN