Stingers Top Rox 6-1 in Opener

The Rox lost their season opener at Willmar 6-1 Tuesday night. Ryan Lillard doubled in the lone Rox run in the 5th inning. He had 2 of the 5 St. Cloud hits. Carlo Graffeo allowed 2 runs (1 earned) in 4 innings to take the loss for St. Cloud on the mound.

The Rox will play at Willmar again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35. Hear the game online as well at 1390granitecitysports.com or on Charter Communications Channel 189.