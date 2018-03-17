Stillwater Revitalized After Bridge Closing

STILLWATER (AP) — The closing of an old two-lane lift bridge has helped spark a rebirth in eastern Minnesota.

Stillwater leaders say a wave of young investors, hoteliers and restaurateurs are now putting money into some of the city's older buildings.

The Stillwater Lift Bridge closed in August. About 17,000 vehicles a day were going through downtown when the bridge was open, causing traffic jams that could stretch for blocks.

Joe Ehlenz owns LoLo American Kitchen. He says it's now easier to park and walk around the area. LoLo is getting involved in the changes downtown, having recently expanded to add a bar, prep kitchen and office area.