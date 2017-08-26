Stillwater Mansion Available For Rent For The Super Bowl
STILLWATER (AP) - A mansion in eastern Minnesota is ready to be rented out for the Super Bowl.
The house's property manager, Matthew Stepaniak, says that the house is available for short-term rental.
The Stillwater City Council passed an ordinance this year that allows short-term rentals, but limits the number available and limits the number of guests allowed.
The Twin Cities expects about 1 million visitors will be in the area for about 10 days in February for Super Bowl activities.
The mansion has a gourmet kitchen, seven bedrooms, almost 10 bathrooms, a wraparound porch, gardens, covered terrace and a basement with a bar, TV and pool table.
It'll be rented out for $10,000 for three nights, $15,000 for five nights or $20,000 for seven nights for the Super Bowl.