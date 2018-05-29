Steven W. “Steve” Bruns, 76, St. Cloud

June 27, 1941 - May 28, 2018

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Steven W. “Steve” Bruns, age 76, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.29

Entombment of the Urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.

Steve was born on June 27, 1941 in Minneapolis to Frank and Doris (Gable) Bruns. He served honorably in the United States Navy. Steve married Nancy A. Hatcher on December 1, 1962 in Mound Minnesota. He owned and operated the Video East for many years.

Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Theresa Noble of Clearwater, Steven Jr. St. Croix Falls, WI, Tonia (Floyd) Combs of St. Cloud, Terry Bruns of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristian, Justin, Jessica, Erica, Michael, Steven III, Jacob, Jonathan, Ashley, Joshua, Trevor, Dylan, Carter, Angelica, Hunter, Hailey; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Frankie and Susan; and many nieces and nephews.

Steve as preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Terry, and David.