Steven L. Hammer, 69, Kimball

April 18, 1948 - October 1, 2017

Services celebrating the life of Steven L. Hammer, age 69 of Kimball, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 7 at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud. Steve died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Friday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again after 10:00 AM Saturday at the church. Newman Center parish prayers will be at 7:00PM.

Steve was born on April 18, 1948 in Detroit Lakes, the first born child of Kenneth and Pearl (Nelson) Hammer. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1966 and St. Cloud State University in 1970 earning a degree in Economics. Steve married Judy Weber on June 17, 1972 in Osseo, MN. He founded Hammer & Associates, an independent financial planning firm, in 1974. Steve was passionate about the financial services industry. He was involved with multiple professional organizations including NAIFA (National Association of Insurance and Financial advisors) and MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table). Steve loved his chosen profession and looked forward to going to work each and every day. Steve was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was able to share his passion for his hobbies through Focus Outdoors, a television show he hosted and was the president of since 2001. Steve was also actively involved in St. Cloud State athletics, serving as the public address announcer for both men’s basketball and football for more than 30 years. His enthusiasm for his role in the games never faded. He was a member of the Christ Church, Newman Center.