Steven F. Brown, 49, Eden Valley

November 9, 1969 - November 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 29th at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Steven F. Brown who passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 28th and one hour prior to services all at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Steven F. Brown was born on November 9, 1969 to Gary and Sharon (Fischer) Brown at the St. Cloud Hospital. He grew up in Richmond and later met his wife, Lisa Moser. They were united in marriage on August 6, 1996 at Assumption Catholic Church. They moved to Eden Valley where they made their home for the last 22 years. He worked at Gold’n Plump for 28 years in Shipping and Receiving. Steven was also a leader for Boy Scouts for 9 years in Eden Valley. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, tinkering with wood, and most of all, spending time with his family. Steven was a determined and family-oriented man who was very proud of his two sons.

Steven is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons, Dylan and Carter; mother, Sharon; and sisters, Stacey (Brent) Bengtson and Sarah (Darrin) Hondl all of Eden Valley. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary.