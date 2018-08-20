Steven E. Connor, 60, Sartell

June 4, 1958 - August 19, 2018

Steven E. Connor age 60 of Sartell, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 19, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Friday, August 24, 2018 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday morning at the church in Long Prairie. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Steven Eugene Connor was born June 4, 1958 to Eugene and Katherine (Sandy) Connor in Browerville Minnesota. Steven graduated from Long Prairie High School and then attended college at St. Cloud State University. Steven loved the family farm and spent many summers harvesting his parents, uncles, and grandparents’ farms. His love of music began at an early age when he played the guitar and sang (tenor) with his sisters and brother. In high school he wrestled and sang in the pop group, Madrigal Singers, and Mens Quartet. He spent the summer before college performing in various dance halls throughout Minnesota with his sister. He loved classic cars, especially his 1972 Barracuda. He loved to listen to every kind of country western music. When ever you came to visit he would pick up the guitar and would sing with you. He never forgot a harmony or a chord. Steven is survived by his sister Kristie (Jeffrey) Kuhlmann of Long Prairie; brother Dan (Angela) Connor of Long Prairie; sister, Laurie (Donavon) Sturgeon of Redwood Falls; sister, Michelle (Brent) Bartells of Long Prairie and his nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Katherine, and brother, Roger.