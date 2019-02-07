Steven C. Robideau, 70, Princeton

June 21, 1948 - February 5, 2019

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Steven C. Robideau, age 70, who passed away on February 5, 2019, at the Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Burial will be on Friday, June 21 at 11:00 AM in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Steven C. Robideau was born June 21, 1948, in Princeton, MN, to Daniel and Gladys Robideau. He served in the Air Force from 1967-1973 as a jet engine mechanic for six years. Steve met Janet Autey in 1971, and they were united in marriage in 1973 by a Justice of the Peace. They lived in Minneapolis, and had two children, Raymond in 1974 and Roger in 1975. Steve and Janet were married for seven years. In 1980, Steve met Donna Sjoquist at the VFW. They lived in Princeton, and had two children, Catricia in 1984 and Cory in 1986. He and Donna were together for 13 years. Steve worked at Honeywell in Golden Valley and New Brighton as a lead supervisor making ammunition for over 30 years. He retired from there at the age of 55. Steve enjoyed working on small engines and cars. He also enjoyed deer, squirrel, and rabbit hunting and fishing. Steve would save the squirrel tails and put them on the long car antennas back in the day. He enjoyed planting a big vegetable garden in his back yard each year. Steve loved his cats, Spinsky, Oscar, and Sneakers and spoiled them so much.

Steven is survived by his children, Raymond Robideau of Stillwater, Roger (Sherry) Robideau of New Castle, IN, Catricia (Dave) Sturges of Princeton, and Cory Robideau of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Corey, David, Brendon, Cheyenne, Chase, Dawson, and Desirae; and many relatives and friends, especially close friend, Clarence Reiman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and loving cat, Snuggles.