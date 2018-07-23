Stephanie Beth Andreasen, 55, Avon

April 15, 1963 - July 22, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Stephanie Beth Andreasen of Avon. Stephanie passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at the age of 55 surrounded by her family at her home overlooking Upper Spunk Lake. Rev. Gregory Miller, O.S.B. will officiate and the burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call 4PM-8PM Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at the church in Avon and also one hour prior to services on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Stephanie Beth Blonigan was born on April 15, 1963 in St. Cloud, MN to William and Carolyn Blonigan of Avon. Stephanie graduated from Albany High School and married Michael B. Andreasen at the Church of St. Benedict’s on August 27, 1983. Stephanie provided daycare while raising her own children and then worked for the Avon Post Office for almost 20 years. She was a very social person and loved the community of Avon. Stephanie lived her life caring for those within it. She loved to have fun, play golf, volleyball, cards and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Stephanie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She welcomed everyone that entered into her life with open arms. She will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Survivors include husband, Michael Andreasen of Avon; children, Kate (Nick) Coveney of Foxboro, MA and Scott (Ali) Andreasen of Avon; grandchildren, Ben Andreasen, Jack Andreasen; father, William Blonigan Sr. of Avon; and brothers and sister, Jeff Blonigan, David Blonigan, James Blonigan, and Lynda (Travis) Westling. Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Blonigan; brothers, Steven Blonigan and William Blonigan Jr.; nephew, Michael Blonigan.