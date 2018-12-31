Stearns History Museum Will Expand Hours in 2019

ST. CLOUD -- History lovers, rejoice! The Stearns History Museum will be expanding their hours in 2019.

The museum will be open until 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, then twice a week during the summer, those hours will be released in May. In addition to the new hours, the museum's galleries and playroom is open from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

The museum has some exciting new programs and exhibits planned for 2019:

History Maker Gala featuring Lindsay Whalen on May 2.

on May 2. At War and At Home: A World War II reenactment on the grounds of the museum, June 14 and 15.

Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II, an exhibit produced by the Smithsonian, opening October 26.

A trip to the museum is $7 for adults and $3 for school-aged kids up to 18. There's also a maximum family rate of $17, you can also opt for a membership to the museum. Check out the museum's website for more details.