Stearns History Museum Offering Free Entry for Zip Code Saturdays

ST. CLOUD -- You'll get the chance to learn more about local history for free at the Stearns History Museum this school year.

The museum is starting a new event called Zip Code Saturdays. On select Saturdays from September through May, the museum will have free admission based on where you live - your zip code - in the area.

All you need to do is show staff your ID with your current zip code and you're in. Every Zip Code Saturday will be from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Zip Code Saturdays for 2018 include:

  • September 22 - Sauk Centre
  • October 13 - Kimball, Eden Valley and Watkins
  • November 3 - South Haven and Clearwater
  • November 17 - Holdingford, St. Stephen and Bowlus
  • December 15 - Sartell

For 2019 Zip Code Saturdays:

  • January 5 - St. Cloud 56303
  • January 12 - St. Cloud 56301
  • January 26 - St. Cloud 56304
  • February 2 - Sauk Rapids and Rice
  • February 9 - St. Joseph and Collegeville
  • March 2 - Waite Park
  • March 16 - Melrose, New Munich and Greenwald
  • March 30 Albany and Avon
  • April 6 - Belgrade, Brooten, Elrosa
  • April 27 - St. Martin, Freeport, Grey Eagle and Villard
  • May 4 - Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond
  • May 18 - Paynesville and Roscoe

