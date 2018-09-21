Stearns History Museum Offering Free Entry for Zip Code Saturdays
ST. CLOUD -- You'll get the chance to learn more about local history for free at the Stearns History Museum this school year.
The museum is starting a new event called Zip Code Saturdays. On select Saturdays from September through May, the museum will have free admission based on where you live - your zip code - in the area.
All you need to do is show staff your ID with your current zip code and you're in. Every Zip Code Saturday will be from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Zip Code Saturdays for 2018 include:
- September 22 - Sauk Centre
- October 13 - Kimball, Eden Valley and Watkins
- November 3 - South Haven and Clearwater
- November 17 - Holdingford, St. Stephen and Bowlus
- December 15 - Sartell
For 2019 Zip Code Saturdays:
- January 5 - St. Cloud 56303
- January 12 - St. Cloud 56301
- January 26 - St. Cloud 56304
- February 2 - Sauk Rapids and Rice
- February 9 - St. Joseph and Collegeville
- March 2 - Waite Park
- March 16 - Melrose, New Munich and Greenwald
- March 30 Albany and Avon
- April 6 - Belgrade, Brooten, Elrosa
- April 27 - St. Martin, Freeport, Grey Eagle and Villard
- May 4 - Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond
- May 18 - Paynesville and Roscoe
To check out more about the museum's exhibits follow the link below.