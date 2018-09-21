Stearns History Museum Offering Free Entry for Zip Code Saturdays

ST. CLOUD -- You'll get the chance to learn more about local history for free at the Stearns History Museum this school year.

The museum is starting a new event called Zip Code Saturdays. On select Saturdays from September through May, the museum will have free admission based on where you live - your zip code - in the area.

All you need to do is show staff your ID with your current zip code and you're in. Every Zip Code Saturday will be from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Zip Code Saturdays for 2018 include:

September 22 - Sauk Centre

October 13 - Kimball, Eden Valley and Watkins

November 3 - South Haven and Clearwater

November 17 - Holdingford, St. Stephen and Bowlus

December 15 - Sartell

For 2019 Zip Code Saturdays:

January 5 - St. Cloud 56303

January 12 - St. Cloud 56301

January 26 - St. Cloud 56304

February 2 - Sauk Rapids and Rice

February 9 - St. Joseph and Collegeville

March 2 - Waite Park

March 16 - Melrose, New Munich and Greenwald

March 30 Albany and Avon

April 6 - Belgrade, Brooten, Elrosa

April 27 - St. Martin, Freeport, Grey Eagle and Villard

May 4 - Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond

May 18 - Paynesville and Roscoe

To check out more about the museum's exhibits follow the link below.