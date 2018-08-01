Stearns History Museum Galleries Reopen

ST. CLOUD -- The galleries at the Stearns History Museum are open again. They have been closed to visitors for the past three months due to the installation of a new fire suppression system and upgrades to the electrical and security systems.

Current exhibits highlight the 1970s, World War I, the granite industry, and our natural resources. The children's room is also ready for the kids to play.

The Stearns History Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for kids ages four and older. The museum is free for members.