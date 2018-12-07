Stearns Electric Gives Over $62,000 to 78 Local Organizations

MELROSE -- Seventy-eight local organizations have been awarded some funding thanks to Stearns Electric.

The electric company's Operation Round Up program awarded almost $62,000 to local non-profit organizations and community service programs throughout central Minnesota.

Since the program's inception in 1993 Operation Round Up has given over $2.2-million. Each organization was given between $200 to $1,500.

Operation Round Up gives its member-owners the opportunity to give back to the community by rounding up their electric bill to the nearest dollar.

