Stearns Electric Gives Over $62,000 to 78 Local Organizations
MELROSE -- Seventy-eight local organizations have been awarded some funding thanks to Stearns Electric.
The electric company's Operation Round Up program awarded almost $62,000 to local non-profit organizations and community service programs throughout central Minnesota.
Since the program's inception in 1993 Operation Round Up has given over $2.2-million. Each organization was given between $200 to $1,500.
Operation Round Up gives its member-owners the opportunity to give back to the community by rounding up their electric bill to the nearest dollar.
Albany Area Schools/Supermileage
Albany Fire and Rescue
Albany Food Shelf
Albany Southsiders 4-H Club
Avon Area Gift Giving Program
Avon Food Shelf, Inc.
Bethel Memorial Cemetery Association
Big Birch Lake Association
Big Watab Lake Association
Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa Food Shelf
Catholic Charities Emergency Services – Food Shelf
Catholic Charities Emergency Services – Holiday Gift Giving Program
Central Minnesota Deer Hunters Association
Christmas Care Drive – Albany
Christmas Care Drive – Richmond
Christmas For a Senior
Church of St. Joseph Quilters
Clearwater-Clear Lake Food Shelf
Daughters of the American Revolution
Eden Valley Food Shelf
Feeding Area Children Together
Freeport Fire Department
Girl Scouts of MN & WI, Lakes & Pines
Golden Smiles
Gradatim
Hearts & Hands Food Shelf
Hilltop Regional Kitchen
Holdingford Food Shelf
Holdingford Lioness Club “Gifts for Joy” Program
Honor Quilts
Individual
Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest
Kimball Food Shelf
Kinship of Morrison County
Little Falls School District 482 – Day of Caring
Long Prairie Food Shelf
LSS Senior Nutrition Morrison County Sites
Marines Toys for Tots
Melrose Area Food Shelf
Mensingers Pillow Project
Morrison County Food Shelf
Morrison County Historic Rural School
Morrison County Holiday Gift Giving Program
Mother of Mercy
Osakis Boy Scouts Troop 426
Outreach Food Shelf
Paynesville Area Center
Paynesville Community Services
Rocori Area Food Shelf
Salvation Army Christmas Toy Program
Sartell Historical Society
Sartell Police Department Reserve Officer Program
Sauk Centre Food Shelf
Sauk Centre History Museum and Center
Sauk Centre Sports Boosters
Sauk Rapids-Rice School District Parent Education Night
Senior Dining/Meals on Wheels Sauk Centre
St. Joseph American Legion Aux. Post 328
St. Joseph Area Historical Society
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf
St. Paul’s Church/Unity Cemetery Board
St. Stephen Food Shelf
The Salvation Army Food Shelf
The Salvation Army S.M.A.R.T Kids Program
True Friends
Upsala Fire Department
Upsala First Response
Upsala Robotics Program – Team 4480
Uzone – Drop In and Tutoring Center
VEXT Robotics (Kennedy Community School)
VFW Granite Post 428 Aux.
VFW Post 4847 Aux.
Watkins Fire Department
What Would Bri Do, Inc.
Wreaths for the Fallen