Stearns Electric Association Line Worker Airlifted After Falling Incident

GLENWOOD -- A Stearns Electric Association line worker is seriously hurt after falling, when the boom of a bucket truck detached.

The incident happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. Friday at a job site near Glenwood. The employee was taken to Glacier Ridge Health Center with serious injuries and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Amanda Groethe is the Director of Communications for Stearns Electric Association. She says at this time, it is believed there was no electrical contact involved in the incident.

The employee's name is not being released at this time. Groethe says there is an investigation being conducted.