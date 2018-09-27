Stearns County to Shut Down Driver’s License System Friday

ST. CLOUD -- Starting Monday, Minnesota residents can start applying for a REAL ID. The move is prompting the state to shut down their driver's license system Friday to update the program.

The update means Stearns County License Centers won't be able to process any driver's license renewals for the day. The renewals will be available again starting Monday.

The system shut down will only impact driver's licenses. Other services at the License Centers will still be processed including motor vehicle transactions, marriage licenses, birth certificates and passports.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Stearns County License Centers at (320) 656-6540.