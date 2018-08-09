Stearns County to Extend Hours for Absentee Voting

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is adding hours to its Auditor/Treasurer's Office and Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park to accommodate residents who want to cast their primary votes through an absentee ballot.

The Auditor/Treasurer's Office in downtown St. Cloud and the Service Center in Waite Park will be open on Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

The downtown St. Cloud office will also stay open another half-hour Monday to allow voters a chance to cast their votes. Instead of closing at the normal 4:30 p.m. time Monday, the office will stay open until 5:00 p.m.

The primary election is on Tuesday, August 14th.