Stearns County To Auction Off Forfeited Properties

WAITE PARK-- If you’re in the market for some land or a new house, here’s an opportunity for you.

Stearns County is holding a property auction on Tuesday night. Properties forfeited to the county because of non-payment of property taxes will be up for sale.

In total there are 15 properties, including a 2-story house in Paynesville, eight acres of land between Albany and Freeport, and roughly 30 acres along I-94 in Melrose.

There are also properties in Rice, Brooten, St. Cloud, Richmond, St. Joseph, and Sauk Centre.

The auction begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.