Stearns County Taking Applications for Committee Openings

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is looking for people who want to help make their communities a better place by serving on one of several committees.

Numerous committees have openings to fill including Planning Commission, Park Commission, Mental Health Task Force, Great River Regional Library Board, and others. In total, Stearns County has openings on 13 different boards and committees.

Requirements, descriptions, which committees have openings and applications are available online on the Stearns County website .

Most committees offer mileage reimbursement and per diems.

The deadline to apply is December 17th.