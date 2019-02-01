Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka Appoints Chief Deputy

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka has picked his Chief Deputy, Dan Miller .

Miller was most recently the chief deputy in Meeker County. He has 22 years of law enforcement experience to bring with him to Stearns County. Miller knows the county well as he spent a combined 18 years of service between the Cold Spring and Sartell Police Departments.

Miller also won the Minnesota Chiefs Association award for Distinguished Service in 2013.