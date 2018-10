WATKINS -- A 911 telephone outage is impacting portions of Stearns County Tuesday afternoon.

CenturyLink, the 911 communications provider doesn't know the reason for the outage at this time. The Stearns County Sheriff's office says Watkins, Richmond, Eden Valley and Melrose are in the outage areas.

CenturyLink is working to get services restored as soon as possible.

Residents should call the non-emergency line, 320-251-4240 if they need assistance.