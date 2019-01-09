Stearns County Sets 2019 Pay for Elected Officials

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County has approved pay raises for its elected officials in 2019.

The County Attorney is receiving a 2.5% salary increase to $175,621.

County Commissioners approved their first pay increase since 2016. Commissioners are getting a 2.5% increase to $37,662 per year. The salary for Auditor-Treasurer goes up by 2.25% to $148,325.

The salary for the new sheriff hasn't been set yet. That position paid $157,564 in 2018.

Stearns County eliminated the County Recorder as an elected position in 2018.

In 2010, the county board passed resolutions which place the elected officials on the county pay grid and are bound by the State Local Government Salary Cap.