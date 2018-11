ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County sold 9 of 14 properties during last week's tax-forfeited property auction.

The sale brought in over $59,000.

The lots that didn't sell, including in Melrose, Freeport, Paynesville and Sauk Centre, as well as 87 other tax-forfeited properties can now be sold any time over the counter.

Anyone interested in the properties can visit the Stearns County Auditor's Office or call at 320-656-3904.