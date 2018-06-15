Stearns County Sells 11 of 17 Tax-Forfeited Properties

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County Officials say the recent tax-forfeited property auction was a success.

Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says of the 17 properties up for auction, 11 of them sold Tuesday for roughly $140,000.

One property was a residential home, while the others were vacant lots.

Schreifels says the six unsold lots will now be added to the current 98 properties available at any time.