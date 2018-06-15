Stearns County Sells 11 of 17 Tax-Forfeited Properties
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County Officials say the recent tax-forfeited property auction was a success.
Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says of the 17 properties up for auction, 11 of them sold Tuesday for roughly $140,000.
One property was a residential home, while the others were vacant lots.
Schreifels says the six unsold lots will now be added to the current 98 properties available at any time.
Price, locations, photos and other information on the remaining properties can be found on the Stearns County website.