Stearns County Seeking Firms to Update Comprehensive Plan

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County will be updating its comprehensive plan in 2019.

The county will be sending out a request for proposals to hire a firm to oversee the update. The RFP is expected to be approved as part of Tuesday's board of commissioners meeting.

The comp plan was last updated in 2008. It is a document which helps guide the county in accomplishing its goals and initiatives into the future.

Among the items expected to be included in the next comprehensive plan are the impact solar farms have on tillable land, alternative housing for farm labor and secondary housing for an aging population, growth pressure in the rural St. Cloud metro area, rural non-farm businesses and shooting ranges.

The county is looking to award a contract to a consulting firm in March.