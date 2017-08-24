Stearns County Professionals to Attend Sex Trafficking Conference

ST. CLOUD -- A number of those who fight to stop sex trafficking in the St. Cloud area are heading to New Orleans next month for training.

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall says there are more than a dozen people flying down September 24-26th for the juvenile sex trafficking conference. She says there will be prosecutors, victim advocates, a county commissioner, representatives from law enforcement, the sexual assault center and health care all attending.

Kendall says they want to learn what's working for others across the country who live in similar sized communities.

Over the last four years, the Stearns County Attorney's Office and police task force on trafficking have focused on prosecuting pimps who traffic the girls while helping victims with services to get them the help to escape that life.