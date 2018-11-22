Stearns County Parks Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
ST. CLOUD-- You can work off that holiday feast this weekend at some local parks. A number of Stearns County parks will be open Thursday and Friday.
Quarry Park will have their ski lights on until 10:00 p.m.Thursday night. On Friday the park will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and parking is free.
These ten other parks will also have hiking trails available this weekend:
Dairyland Trail
Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park
Lake Koronis Regional Park
Lake Wobegon Trail
Miller Landing
Mississippi River County Park
Rockville County Park
Spring Hill County Park
Two Rivers Lake County Park
Warner Lake County Park