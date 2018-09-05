Stearns County Man Hurt in Rollover Near Melrose

MELROSE -- Stearns County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a rollover early Wednesday morning. It happened at about 12:30 a.m. on County Road 186, at Sherwood Road, in Grove Township west of Melrose.

Fifty-five-year-old Joseph Gerads of Greenwald was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle, it went into the ditch, rolled three times, and hit the cement barrier of the Sauk River bridge.

Gerads suffered non-life threatening injuries and was brought to the Melrose Hospital.

Sheriff's officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.