Stearns County Man Accused of Choking and Threatening Girlfriend

ST. CLOUD -- A Belgrade man is charged with strangling his girlfriend and threatening to kill her Tuesday night.

Thirty-two-year-old Matthew Quaderer is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and felony terroristic threats. He's also charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.

Charges filed in Stearns County District Court allege Quaderer was at a Belgrade apartment with the woman when he got upset after talking about their relationship. According to the complaint, Quaderer grabbed the woman, pinned her up against the counter and cabinets, began choking her and said "You're going to die tonight" and "You made me do this".

The woman ultimately convinced Quaderer to go out for a smoke. Records show he insisted she go with him.

Once outside, Quaderer realized he had forgotten a lighter. When he went inside to get one, the woman ran to her neighbor's apartment and emotionally told the neighbor to call 911 and that Quaderer had strangled her.

Police say when officers arrested him, a preliminary breath test indicated his blood-alcohol level at .206.

There are no court dates currently listed for Quaderer.