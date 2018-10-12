SARTELL -- Stearns County authorities are looking for suspects in a case of property theft and damage in St. Wendel Township.

The sheriff's office says on Tuesday morning, they were called out to the 33000 block of County Road 133, the site of a Stearns Electric substation. Carr Tree Service had several vehicles and a chipper parked there overnight.

When workers arrived in the morning, they noticed the smell of fuel and found damage done to some equipment and missing items. The thieves took around $241 worth of property. They also cut the fuel line of the wood chipper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240.