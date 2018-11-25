Stearns County Intersection Becoming 4-Way Stop

PAYNESVILLE-- The Stearns County Highway Department will be installing new stop signs at an intersection near Paynesville on Monday.

Shortly after noon, additional stop signs will be added to the intersection of County Road 33 and Highway 16, roughly 2.5 miles north of Paynesville and 3 miles west of Roscoe.

The intersection will now be all-way stop controlled. The county encourages caution when approaching the intersection while drivers adjust to the changes.