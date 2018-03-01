Stearns County Hosting Career Fair Friday

ST. CLOUD -- If you're looking for a job or maybe a career change, you may want to attend Stearns County's on-site career fair Friday.

Staff from various county departments will be available to talk with potential applicants. Participants can learn about what jobs are available, explore the functions of various departments and what it's like to work for Stearns County.

Counties hire in a number of different areas including maintenance staff, IT professionals, nurses, environmental specialists and many other professions.

The career fair will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Stearns County Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud.