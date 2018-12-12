Stearns County Holding County Wide Food Drive

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is getting into the holiday spirit by holding a county wide food drive.

The food drive is being held by employees of each of the county departments, and they are inviting you to participate as well.

You can bring in your food items to the Stearns County Administration Center or at any of the county buildings.

Donations will be accepted through next Friday (December 21st), when staff will then deliver the items to several local food drives.