Stearns County Has Issued Over 2,100 Gun Permits in 2018

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has issued over 2,100 gun permits so far this year.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says his office has approved 1,806 carry permits and 350 purchase permits for 2018.

Last month the sheriff's office issued 120 carry permits. Gudmundson says September had the lowest number of carry permits issued. Meanwhile, March had the largest amount issued with a total of 321 carry permits.

In 2017, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office issued 1,970 carry permits. Last year 55,069 carry permits were approved throughout Minnesota.

Gudmundson says every year permit to carry holders have to go through a criminal history check process. He says the sheriff's office has finished those annual checks and no red flags were raised.

If you're interested in getting a gun permit contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.