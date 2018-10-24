Stearns County Grand Jury Indicts St. Cloud Man on Murder Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County Grand Jury has indicted a St. Cloud man with first degree premeditated murder and second degree intentional murder charges involving the death of a Blaine woman. If convicted 38-year-old Daniel Kenning would serve a life sentence.

According to the complaint, Kenning walked into the St. Cloud Police Department on the morning of September 29th and told officers he had just killed someone. Officers responded to Kenning's house at 1121 10th Avenue North and found 45-year-old Jennifer Moy of Blaine dead inside.

Records show Kenning picked up Moy the night before and drove her back to his house. He said he previously met her at a wedding and they had recently communicated on Facebook messenger.

In the early morning hours Saturday, Kenning said he went down into the basement with Moy, tied up her legs and handcuffed her to a table, then intentionally strangled her with one hand until she died.

Kenning allegedly told authorities God had told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect them.

An autopsy indicated Moy died of probable asphyxiation due to probable strangulation and that the manner of death was homicide.

A Stearns County judge ruled Kenning should be evaluated for mental competency.

Criminal proceedings are suspended pending the results of the examination.